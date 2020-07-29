Marcus King is auctioning 3 full guitar and bass rigs, featuring autographed Teles, Les Pauls and more, to benefit MusiCares

Marcus King is in the midst of his four-night full-production livestream series, Four of a Kind, Live From Nashville, and as part of the event he has now announced a new gear auction with Orange Amplifiers to help raise money for MusiCares.

The auction is divided into three separate “rigs,” with the highest, the High Roller Rig, featuring a Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s with a Bourbon Burst finish signed by King, an Orange TremLord 30 combo amp, a host of Ernie Ball accessories, including a braided instrument cable, Axis capo, picks, a slide and more, and a set of Optiweb Elixir strings.

(Image credit: Marcus King Band)

The Card Shark Rig, meanwhile, features a Fender Player Telecaster signed by Marcus King, an Orange CrushPro 60 Combo Amp, Orange Crest Edition wireless headphones, a custom Moody Leather MLK guitar strap signed by King and a set of Optiweb electric nickel plated Elixir strings.

Finally, the Gutshot Rig boasts an autographed Fender Player Precision Bass, an Orange Terror bass head and Orange OBC112 cab, a JHS Pedal Haunting Mids preamp and a set of Regular Slinky Nickel Wound Ernie Ball bass strings.

The Card Shark and High Roller auctions end on July 31, while the Gutshot auction extends until August 3. To place a bid, head to the Marcus King Band.

The final installment of Four of a Kind, Live From Nashville, meanwhile, will be livestreamed August 3 and features the Marcus King Band performing The Last Waltz alongside Jennifer Hartswick Devon Gilfillian and more.

Tickets can also be purchased from the Marcus King Band.