“We’re offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar”: Jerry Cantrell’s original G&L Rampage – one of grunge’s most important guitars – has been stolen

By Matt Owen
published

The 1984 'Blue Dress' Rampage has been used on almost everything the Alice in Chains guitarist has ever recorded

Jerry Cantrell G&L Rampage Blue Dress
(Image credit: Future / Jerry Cantrell/Instagram)

Jerry Cantrell’s original G&L – the electric guitar behind practically every iconic Alice in Chains recording – has been stolen.

According to a post published to Cantrell’s official Instagram, the classic Rampage ‘Blue Dress’ instrument is believed to have been stolen from the guitarist’s car in either Los Angeles or San Bernardino/Highland.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.