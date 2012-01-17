The Mars Volta Announce March Release for New Studio Album, 'Noctourniquet'

Update: The album's artwork and track listing can now be seen below.

It's going to be a busy year for Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Cedric Bixler-Zavala. Not only has At the Drive-In reunited for a Coachella performance, but it has just been announced that the Mars Volta will release their sixth full-length album on March 27.

Titled Noctourniquet, the album contains 13 tracks, all of which were produced by Rodriguez-Lopez. A couple song titles off the album were revealed in an official press statement, including "The Malkin Jewel" and "The Whip Hand."

The press release also states that the album "explores musical territories previously uncharted in the duo's 20 or so years of creating music together."

Noctourniquet marks the follow-up to 2009's Octahedron.