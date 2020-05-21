Marshall launches classy Black and Brass finish for its Stockwell II portable speaker

Following the release of the Alexa-equipped Uxbridge Voice earlier this year, Marshall is keeping the speaker goodies coming, with a smart new Black and Brass colorway for its Stockwell II portable speaker.

Aside from aping the look that adorns some of the company’s recent limited-edition guitar amps, the Stockwell II also boasts Bluetooth 5.0 technology for up to 30ft of connection.

Plus, it offers up to 20 hours of battery life for fully wireless listening - and it’s even IPX4 water-resistant, so it should be able to handle the odd drink spillage.

(Image credit: Marshall)

There are three reassuringly amp-like controls up top - volume, bass and treble - as well as a Bluetooth pairing switch and battery indicator. And at 1.4kg, it’s lightweight enough to carry round the house/garden, too.

The Stockwell II Black And Brass is available from May 26 for $199.99 from Marshall Headphones.