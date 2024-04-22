“Continues to set the standard for eco-conscious innovation in the musical instruments industry”: Martin’s DSS Biosphere II is a fully FSC-certified, 100% plastic-free build that raises awareness for sustainability in the guitar world

By Matt Owen
published

The third instalment to Martin's Planet Earth series features custom Robert Goetzl artwork, and a super-green spec sheet

Martin DSS Biosphere II
(Image credit: Martin)

Martin has unveiled its third Planet Earth series acoustic guitar – the ultra-environmentally friendly DSS Biosphere II.

Launched in conjunction with Earth Day 2024, this aquatic-themed model is the latest demonstration of Martin’s commitment to sustainability, and joins the firm’s previous Planet Earth models: the 00L Earth and OM Biosphere.

Image 1 of 2
Martin DSS Biosphere II
(Image credit: Martin)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.