“Continues to set the standard for eco-conscious innovation in the musical instruments industry”: Martin’s DSS Biosphere II is a fully FSC-certified, 100% plastic-free build that raises awareness for sustainability in the guitar world

Martin has unveiled its third Planet Earth series acoustic guitar – the ultra-environmentally friendly DSS Biosphere II.

Launched in conjunction with Earth Day 2024, this aquatic-themed model is the latest demonstration of Martin’s commitment to sustainability, and joins the firm’s previous Planet Earth models: the 00L Earth and OM Biosphere.

And, as was the case with those two models, the DSS Biosphere II arrives with a suitably signposted artwork composed by frequent Martin collaborator and artist Robert Goetzl that depicts a whale caring for its calf.

As the finish suggests, the guitar is a tribute to an appropriate ocean-minded organization: the Keiki Kohola Project, which cares for humpback whale calves in Maui waters.

Through the project, researchers are “working around the clock to create an environment there that’s safe for humpbacks to raise their young, providing safety from manmade dangers like plastic pollution, vessel collisions, and climate change”.

To aid the organization, Martin has not only unveiled the guitar to raise awareness for its work, but also “made a generous monetary donation to the organization”.

Plus, it has created a highly eco-friendly guitar that keeps in line with Earth Day 2024’s theme for promoting environmental conservation and sustainability.

As Martin explains, the DSS Biosphere II is FSC-certified, 100% plastic free, and is compliant with the Preferred by Nature Sustainability Standards. Sustainability is even taken into consideration for the accompanying hemp gig bag.

“Whether you hear trees rustling in the wind, water lapping on the shores, or whale songs echoing through the depths of the ocean, all nature has its own song to sing,” Martin writes. “With the DSS Biosphere II, Martin hopes to raise awareness of protecting those environments, and the beautiful music they create.”

The guitar is joined by two other Earth Day initiatives. The first is the publishing of an Impact Report, which highlights Martin’s efforts to care for its employees, community and the environment.

The second is the opening of a new museum exhibit at the Martin Guitar Museum, which highlights the steps the firm is taking to reduce its environmental footprint. The exhibit will remain open for one year.

Sustainability in the guitar world is one of the most pressing areas of concern in 2024. Through all these releases, the company says, “Martin Guitar continues to set the standard for eco-conscious innovation in the musical instruments industry.”

