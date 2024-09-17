“A musical experience that transcends sound”: Martin’s 'Life is Good' LX1 has been built to “spread good vibes” – and it might be the ultimate campfire acoustic

Martin has once again partnered with Life is Good for a special-edition six-string, which gives the gold-standard travel acoustic a fitting makeover

Martin Life is Good LX1
(Image credit: Martin)

Martin is on somewhat of a custom acoustic guitar hot streak at the moment, and has followed up its ‘Rock the Vote’ David Crosby D-11E from last month by launching another uniquely finished six-string.

This time, the storied guitar maker has once again partnered with Life is Good – an organization whose sole mission is to “spread good vibes” – to produce the aptly named 'Life is Good' LX1.

Martin Life is Good LX1
(Image credit: Martin)

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.