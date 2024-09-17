“A musical experience that transcends sound”: Martin’s 'Life is Good' LX1 has been built to “spread good vibes” – and it might be the ultimate campfire acoustic

Martin is on somewhat of a custom acoustic guitar hot streak at the moment, and has followed up its ‘Rock the Vote’ David Crosby D-11E from last month by launching another uniquely finished six-string.

This time, the storied guitar maker has once again partnered with Life is Good – an organization whose sole mission is to “spread good vibes” – to produce the aptly named 'Life is Good' LX1.

It’s an appropriate pairing: the natural mountain-scape scene depicted on the guitar is highly fitting for what is perhaps the ultimate campfire acoustic, further adding to the instrument’s traveling vibe. The words, “Do what you love, love what you do,” are also emblazoned on the natural body.

This isn’t the first time Martin and Life is Good have put their heads together for a stringed instrument. The two parties have also partnered for the 0XK Life is Good Soprano Ukulele, the Life is Good guitar straps, and an apparel collection.

(Image credit: Martin)

Aesthetics aside, this is largely a standard LX1, meaning it's got all the components that has made the original budget acoustic guitar so ferociously popular over the years. It was, after all, the guitar of choice for Ed Sheeran, before he joined the Lowden ranks a few years back.

The Modified 0-14 Fret body is composed from high-pressure laminate top back and sides, with Non-Scalloped X-Bracing made of spruce housed inside. There’s also a 23” scale length, a Modified Low Oval neck made from birch laminate and a Richlite fingerboard.

Somewhat suitably for a guitar that looks as though it was purpose-built for jams in the wilderness, there are no electronics to be seen.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Martin) (Image credit: Martin)

“The Life is Good print is more than just a design – it's a celebration of optimism and the beauty of nature,” Martin writes. “Made of high-pressure laminate, this guitar’s durable, compact construction is perfect for on-the-go musicians, offering resistance to changes in humidity and temperature.

“This unique instrument marries the renowned quality of Martin with the uplifting ethos of Life is Good, creating a musical experience that transcends sound. Ideal for travel, practice, or casual play, the LX1 Life is Good is a testament to positivity and the joy of music.”

It costs $50 more than the standard LX1, with a price tag of $499. Visit Martin for more.