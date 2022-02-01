Martin adds a host of new high-spec acoustics to its Modern Deluxe series for 2022

After kicking off the year by expanding its offset SC range with new ziricote, koa and burst models, Martin has unveiled seven new acoustic guitars in its Modern Deluxe range. Designed to combine “sophistication and performance”, the seven new models join the Modern Deluxe series' previously existing four, bringing the total in the line to 11.

All new additions to the range – the 000-18, 00-28, 000-42, D-45, D-42, 0012-28 and 012-28 – sport a host of custom features and top-of-the-line tech, offering a “new take on the Martin Vintage”.

Appointments present on all models include a Sitka spruce top made using Martin's trademarked Vintage Tone System – which ages the wood to reproduce the “sound and beauty of a century-old Martin” – a dovetail neck joint, gold open-gear tuners, a Vintage Deluxe neck with a slightly asymmetrical shape for “maximum comfort up and down the fretboard”, and a carbon fiber bridge plate for an additional volume boost.

Image 1 of 3 Martin 000-18 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin) Image 2 of 3 Martin 00-28 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin) Image 3 of 3 Martin 000-42 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin)

All new Modern Deluxe series acoustic guitars are built using East Indian rosewood backs and sides, with the exception of the 000-18, which instead uses mahogany. The D-45 and D-42 both sport 25.4" scale lengths, while the rest measure up at 24.9".

Further visual appointments present on each of the seven new models include a European flamed maple binding – with the exception of the 000-18, which instead dons a East Indian rosewood binding – gold frets and Liquidmetal bridge pins with red dots.

Image 1 of 4 Martin D-45 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin) Image 2 of 4 Martin D-42 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin) Image 3 of 4 Martin 0012-28 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin) Image 4 of 4 Martin 012-28 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin)

Headstock-wise, the 000-18, 00-28 and 012-28 feature a 1930s-style script pearl inlay of Martin's logo, while the 000-42, D-45, D-42 and 0012-28 instead wear an ornate torch logo, also in pearl.

All new guitars in the Modern Deluxe series can also be fitted with electronics systems; players can choose between a Fishman Gold Plus Natural I, Infinity Matrix, Presys Plus, Ellipse Matrix Blend or an LR Baggs Anthem.

See below for individual model pricing, and head to Martin for more info on the Modern Deluxe series.