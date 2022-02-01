Trending

Martin adds a host of new high-spec acoustics to its Modern Deluxe series for 2022

The 7 new additions boast Sitka spruce tops aged using Martin's Vintage Tone System technology, asymmetrical necks for “maximum comfort” and a choice between Fishman or LR Baggs electronics

Martin Modern Deluxe Series 2022
(Image credit: Martin Guitars)

After kicking off the year by expanding its offset SC range with new ziricote, koa and burst models, Martin has unveiled seven new acoustic guitars in its Modern Deluxe range. Designed to combine “sophistication and performance”, the seven new models join the Modern Deluxe series' previously existing four, bringing the total in the line to 11.

All new additions to the range – the 000-18, 00-28, 000-42, D-45, D-42, 0012-28 and 012-28 – sport a host of custom features and top-of-the-line tech, offering a “new take on the Martin Vintage”. 

Appointments present on all models include a Sitka spruce top made using Martin's trademarked Vintage Tone System – which ages the wood to reproduce the “sound and beauty of a century-old Martin” – a dovetail neck joint, gold open-gear tuners, a Vintage Deluxe neck with a slightly asymmetrical shape for “maximum comfort up and down the fretboard”, and a carbon fiber bridge plate for an additional volume boost.

Martin Modern Deluxe Series 2022

Martin 000-18 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin)
Martin Modern Deluxe Series 2022

Martin 00-28 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin)
Martin Modern Deluxe Series 2022

Martin 000-42 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin)

All new Modern Deluxe series acoustic guitars are built using East Indian rosewood backs and sides, with the exception of the 000-18, which instead uses mahogany. The D-45 and D-42 both sport 25.4" scale lengths, while the rest measure up at 24.9".

Further visual appointments present on each of the seven new models include a European flamed maple binding – with the exception of the 000-18, which instead dons a East Indian rosewood binding – gold frets and Liquidmetal bridge pins with red dots.

Martin Modern Deluxe Series 2022

Martin D-45 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin)
Martin Modern Deluxe Series 2022

Martin D-42 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin)
Martin Modern Deluxe Series 2022

Martin 0012-28 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin)
Martin Modern Deluxe Series 2022

Martin 012-28 Modern Deluxe (Image credit: Martin)

Headstock-wise, the 000-18, 00-28 and 012-28 feature a 1930s-style script pearl inlay of Martin's logo, while the 000-42, D-45, D-42 and 0012-28 instead wear an ornate torch logo, also in pearl.

All new guitars in the Modern Deluxe series can also be fitted with electronics systems; players can choose between a Fishman Gold Plus Natural I, Infinity Matrix, Presys Plus, Ellipse Matrix Blend or an LR Baggs Anthem.

See below for individual model pricing, and head to Martin for more info on the Modern Deluxe series.

  • 000-18 Modern Deluxe: $3,599
  • 00-28 Modern Deluxe: $4,199
  • 000-42 Modern Deluxe: $7,199
  • D-45 Modern Deluxe: $10,499
  • D-42 Modern Deluxe: $7,199
  • 0012-28 Modern Deluxe: $4,399
  • 012-28 Modern Deluxe: $4,399

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.