“A tribute to the era that helped shape the modern steel-string acoustic”: Martin has introduced an all-new body shape that delivers dreadnought tones from a smaller build

Martin has debuted its O’ahu acoustic guitar range with the flagship O’ahu HG-28 – a new small-bodied build that introduces an all-new body shape to the firm’s lineup.

Built to pay tribute to a particular era in Hawaiian acoustic music that had a profound influence on the wider acoustic world, the HG-28 lifts the curtain on a new “approachable body size” that is said to offer dreadnought tones from a smaller design.

Notably, it has the same subtly sloped-shoulder schematics of similarly shaped dreadnought variants, as well as a more pronounced base, but the entire thing has seemingly been shrunk: almost similar to how Taylor shrunk its Grand Symphony model for the GS Mini.

As such, it seems to be – at least on paper – a neat mash-up of parlor guitars and regular dreadnoughts, and could be a stellar option for those who want the broader tone that dreadnoughts offer without the cumbersome size such acoustics come with.

(Image credit: Martin)

And that seems to have been the objective for Martin: “The HG-28 introduces a new approachable body size to the Martin line, best described as a smaller 14-fret sloped-shoulder Dreadnought with the depth of a 000.

“Anyone who picks up this guitar will instantly notice how comfortable it is. Like a new, old friend. It's ideal for players who cherish the robust Dreadnought sound in a more comfortable size.”

In terms of build, there’s a solid spruce top and Hawaiian flamed koa back and sides, all of which house a scalloped X-bracing pattern, as well as a select hardwood neck, ebony fingerboard and ebony bridge.

The 24.9”-scale HG-28 also offers a compensated bone saddle, nickel open gear tuners, a GE Modified Low Oval neck profile and Old Style 18 inlays, which can be found next to the new ‘Martin O’ahu’ headstock logo.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Martin) (Image credit: Martin)

“Without the Hawaiian music craze of the 1920s and early ‘30s, it’s safe to say the modern-day steel-string acoustic guitar wouldn’t exist,” Martin says. “That’s the link Chris Martin IV discovered while researching the history of Hawaiian music and its importance to the innovation and success of Martin Guitar.

“The guitars that were built to support that craze led to the “Golden Era” models we know and love today, like the iconic Dreadnought. Inspired by vintage models from the era, the new Martin O’ahu HG-28 is a tribute to that period.”

It remains to be seen whether the HG body shape will be introduced to other Martin ranges, but we imagine it would prove to be immensely popular if it were.

The HG-28 is available for $3,599.

Visit Martin for more.