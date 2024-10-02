“A tribute to the era that helped shape the modern steel-string acoustic”: Martin has introduced an all-new body shape that delivers dreadnought tones from a smaller build

By
published

In honor of the Hawaiian music craze of the 1920s and 1930s that influenced the “Golden Era” acoustic boom, Martin has unveiled the O'ahu HG-28

Hawaiian Guitars: The Making of the Martin O'ahu HG-28 - YouTube Hawaiian Guitars: The Making of the Martin O'ahu HG-28 - YouTube
Watch On

Martin has debuted its O’ahu acoustic guitar range with the flagship O’ahu HG-28 – a new small-bodied build that introduces an all-new body shape to the firm’s lineup.

Image 1 of 2
Martin O'ahu HG-28
(Image credit: Martin)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.