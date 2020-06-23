Marty Friedman tears it up in this searing promo for Fender's new Made In Japan Modern Series Telecaster

Marty Friedman is known for playing Jackson electric guitars, in particular his MF-1 signature model, but clearly he can shred just as well on a Fender Tele.

For proof, check out this new video of the former Megadeth man tearing it up on a Telecaster from the company’s Made In Japan Modern Series.

The new range comprises seven models based on classic Strat, Tele, Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass designs, with carved tops, compound-radius fingerboards and Fender Noiseless pickups, among other slick features.

For just one example of what’s on offer from the Made in Japan Modern Series, check out this hot-rodded contemporary Jazzmaster.

If we may ask once again, please Fender, can we bring these impressive new models to the rest of the world?

Oh, and anyone fretting over the status of Marty's endorsement with Jackson can breathe a sigh of relief: the company has been owned by Fender since 2002, so there's no danger of the virtuoso straying from his signature models.