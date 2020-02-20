Fender’s hot-rodded Modern Jazzmaster is its most contemporary offset yet

Just three months ago, we opined that the Jazzmaster has finally gone mainstream, and as if to prove our point, Fender Japan has gone and announced its most contemporary incarnation of the classic offset design yet.

The made-in-Japan - and exclusive to that country - Modern Jazzmaster was first launched last year, but is now available in a limited 3-Color Sunburst run, with black-finished headstock.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

Designed for contemporary playability, the Modern Jazzmaster boasts a three-piece alder body, with direct-mount fourth-generation noiseless humbuckers.

The neck has been given an overhaul, too, with a compound modern C-to-D shape, compound-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets and glow-in-the-dark side dots, and a contoured neck heel.

There’s also a tune-o-matic-style bridge and locking tuners, while the whole thing comes wrapped up in a deluxe gigbag.

(Image credit: Fender)

In this finish, we’d argue this is one of Fender’s most successful experiments with boutique-vibed electrics… So, why oh why, is it an online-only exclusive in Japan?

Should you so desire, the guitar is available for ¥153,000 (approx $1,365) - you can set your region to Japan and check out further info at Fender.com.

Come on, Fender, bring this one to the rest of the world. Pretty please?