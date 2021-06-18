Mastodon announces first-ever acoustic show – at an aquarium

The mastodon – the extinct, distant relative of the elephant – never adapted to life underwater. But the Mastodon of our time – the hard-riffing metal outfit from Atlanta, Georgia – looks well at home beneath the waves.

Teaming up with live-streaming specialists Dreamstage, the Grammy-winning band has announced Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium, a “unique live experience” which will see Brent Hinds and co deliver their first-ever fully acoustic set from the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta on July 15 at 9PM ET.

Tickets and merch bundle packages are available now, with $1 from each T-shirt bundle package donated to the Georgia Aquarium. If purchased now, tickets are available at $20, and $25 if bought on the day.

The announcement follows Medium Rarities, a collection of the Mastodon's cover tunes, soundtrack contributions, instrumentals, B-sides and live recordings which arrived September 11 last year.

In addition, the band offered a track – Rufus Lives – to the soundtrack for 2020 film Bill and Ted Face the Music, as well as the high-octane Forged By Neron, which appears on DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, out today (June 18).

For more information on the forthcoming event – and to buy tickets – head to Dreamstage.