Mastodon, The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Mars Volta and Jane's Addiction Members Form Supergroup

Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds revealed in a recent interview with Noisecreep that he has formed a new "supergroup" with current and past members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Mars Volta and Jane's Addiction.

Hinds said he has been working wth The Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman, ex-Jane's Addiction bassist Eric Avery and former The Mars Volta drummer Thomas Pridgen.

"We tried to get together and do an album, but there's been no time," Hinds said. "We want to record crazy stuff and Ben is working on that, but its been hard to get together."

More details as we get them.