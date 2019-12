Mastodon have premiered the visualizer video for a new song, "Chimes at Midnight."

The track is from Once More 'Round the Sun, the band's sixth studio album, which will be released June 24 via Reprise. "Chimes at Midnight" is available for free download if you pre-order the album at mastodonrocks.com.