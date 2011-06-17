Mastodon Reveal More Song Titles From 'The Hunter'

Mastodon have revealed more song titles from their new album, The Hunter, which is tentatively due in October. The album is expected to include the following tracks, among others:

"Blasteroids," "The Octopus Has No Friends," "Stargasm," "Curl Of The Burl," "All The Heavy Lifting," "The Sparrow" and "The Ruiner."

Drummer Brann Dailor recently spoke to Metal Hammer about the sound of the new album, saying, "When you listen to the songs, they don't sound as 'fun' as we perceive them to be, I guess; it's still pretty extremely heavy material."

He added, "We had a few songs that were kind of, not left over from Crack The Skye, but just stuff that we wanted to be on that album, but that album kind of took on a whole different thing of its own and there were a few stragglers that were super-heavy and crazy that didn't make it, and we finally got to put them on this record. And then we wrote a whole bunch of brand new stuff. There's, like, 14 songs that we recorded. And it's sort all over the place — a lot of different sounds. Some straight-up classic-rock-sounding songs, straight-up death metal-sounding songs and some completely bizarre, weirdo rock songs that we're not really sure what they are, but we love them."

The Hunter was recorded at Doppler Studios in Atlanta with producer Mike Elizondo.