Watch as Mastodon reach into the multiverse for new song, Teardrinker

Mastodon have debuted the video for Teardrinker, the second single from their “ambitious” new double-album, Hushed And Grim, which is due to land at the end of the month.

The latest track from the Grammy-winning Atlanta band is an airy, cosmic ride, recalling the astral inspirations behind their trippy classic Crack The Skye in its footage.

Lyrically, however, it appears to be dwelling on issues of substance abuse and the damage it causes to personal lives and relationships.

“I can see your face/ And I feel the pain/ And I feel the shame that I have let you down again,” runs the chorus. “People everywhere/ Not a drop to drink /Not a dare to think about the damage I have done.”

There are, of course, some monstrous instrumental elements at play, too. Not least a synth-like solo section around the three-minute mark, which then descends into shred-heavy, hard rock territory before twisting back into its propulsive chorus.

Teardrinker is the second taste of the new record and follows the pummeling statement of intent that was the album's first single, Pushing The Tides.

In contrast, the new track is noticeably lighter and occupies more of a mournful hard rock and – dare we say it – mainstream space, with cleaner vocals and a comparatively spacious arrangement – though it’s still got some gut-wrenching twists and turns.

Either way, it’s indicative that Hushed And Grim is going to offer a significant range across its two discs.

In the meantime, the band are also gearing up for a 15-date co-headline tour of the US alongside prog-gods Opeth, which kicks off on November 16.

Zeal & Ardor – who are are themselves prepping their new self-titled record for release in February 2022 – will complete the lineup.

For more information on the new album and tour, head to Mastodon's official website.