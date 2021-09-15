Mastodon and Opeth announce 15-date co-headline US tour for late 2021

Mastodon and Opeth have joined forces for a 15-date US tour later this year, and will be supported by Swiss avant-garde metallers Zeal & Ardor.
Commencing November 16 at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, NC, and wrapping up December 5 at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO, the tour arrives in support of Mastodon's forthcoming ninth studio album Hushed and Grim, which the band describes as their “most ambitious body of work to date”.
The new double-disc record – which is the Atlanta metallers' first since 2017's Emperor of Sand – is touted by guitarist Bill Kelliher to be their “biggest-sounding” LP yet.
“We all just kind of [went into it] with open minds,” he told Talking Metal earlier this year. “The result is amazing. It's the fullest, biggest-sounding record we've done so far.” Check out the video for the album's first single Pushing the Tides below.
The tour also arrives a few months before the release of Zeal & Ardor's self-titled third studio album, although as three singles have been released thus far – Bow, Erase and Run – fans will likely hear some of the new material live.
Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available from today (September 15) at 10am local time – and general onsale begins Friday September 17 at 10am local time. See below for a full list of dates.
- Nov 16 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
- Nov 18 - Boston, MA - Wang Theater
- Nov 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
- Nov 20 - New York City - Hammerstein Ballroom
- Nov 21 - Washington, DC - Anthem
- Nov 23 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium
- Nov 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
- Nov 26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
- Nov 27 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall
- Nov 28 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre @ Sugarland
- Nov 30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater
- Dec 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
- Dec 02 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
- Dec 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union
- Dec 05 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
For more information, and to buy tickets, head to Mastodon's official website.