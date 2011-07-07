Mastodon Unveil Cover Art for 'The Hunter'

Mastodon have unveiled the cover art for their new album, The Hunter, which you can check out below.

The follow-up to 2009's Crack The Skye is due out this fall.

As previously reported, the band have revealed several song titles from The Hunter, including "Blasteroids," "The Octopus Has No Friends," "Stargasm" and "Curl Of The Burl."

The Hunter was recorded in Atlanta and Los Angeles with producer Mike Elizondo (Avenged Sevenfold).

Mastodon have also recently released a new track and video as part of Adult Swim's Singles Program. To watch the video and find out how to download the song, click here.