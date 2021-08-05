Marty Friedman enlists Mateus Asato for a soaring instrumental cover of Crowded House's Don't Dream It's Over

Earlier this year, former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman set out on a Japan tour in support of his latest solo album, Tokyo Jukebox 3. The run included a show in Osaka, which saw a guest appearance from social media sensation Mateus Asato.

Of course, with the limitations of the pandemic, and the fact that Asato resides overseas, he appeared – in very 2021 fashion – via video link.

Jamming over an instrumental version of Crowded House's Don't Dream It's Over, the pair prove they have the best bends in the business, effectively singing with their guitars and trading soaring licks aplenty. Check out the performance below.

Marty Friedman has been complimentary about Mateus Asato's playing in the past. Back in March, Friedman said Asato's eclectic style has helped breathe new life into the guitar.

“I like Mateus Asato,” he said, “he's from Brazil and he's just a beautiful guitarist... The guitar just got a lot of life breathed back into it and that's thanks to a lot of people just showing how fun it is and showing the great things that you're able to do with the guitar.

“These guys are bringing the instrument to a whole new level. There are so many people who may have just given up on guitar had it not been for these fun YouTube videos.”

Mateus Asato, who built a following on Instagram posting one-minute soundbites of his playing, shut down his account on the platform in February, and announced he was taking a break from music.

In an Instagram Story posted at the time explaining the decision, the guitarist said he hadn't “played guitar for three weeks”.

“I honestly don't remember staying away from my source of creation for so long,” he said. “This feels very weird because I don't even feel the excitement of grabbing my guitar to enjoy the goodness and blessings that music creates on us artistically.”

While he remains inactive on Instagram, Asato has restarted his musical endeavors: in March, he teamed up with LA singer-songwriter Annalé on her track Goodbye, and more recently, recorded an acoustic remix of DJ Snake's 2021 single with Selena Gomez, Selfish Love.