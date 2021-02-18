Marty Friedman unveils new single Makenaide, announces worldwide Tokyo Jukebox 3 release date

Marty Friedman has shared the music video for Makenaide, the latest single from his upcoming album Tokyo Jukebox 3.

Set to arrive April 16 via The Players Club / Mascot Label Group, the 11-track record is the third installment in Friedman's Tokyo Jukebox series, after 2009's Tokyo Jukebox and 2011's Tokyo Jukebox 2.

A reworked version of Japanese pop-rock group Zard's track of the same name, Makenaide is one of several covers to appear on the record. Others include a version of LiSA's Gurenge, an interpretation of DA PUMP's dance track U.S.A., and a cover of Official HIGE DANdism's Shukumei.

On the video, Friedman explains, “I feel so incredibly fortunate and grateful for the love and support of wonderful people from so many countries and cultures around the world.

“With this video, I tried my best to share that unique feeling with you, and what better way than to have those cool folks jam for us. A huge thank you to everyone who took the time and energy to learn this song and make this video so fun to look at.”

He continues, “I've been playing stuff from the first two Jukebox albums live all over the world, and it's taken on a life of its own. Especially in places like North and South America, Australia, Italy, France and even India.

“My fan base is very dedicated, and what I have found is that lots of new fans have been introduced to Japanese music and culture through me, which is very gratifying. On the tours it seems like aside from the dedicated guitar fans, the Japan fanatics have been noticeably growing, so now felt like the right time to do Tokyo Jukebox 3.”

Prior to Makenaide, Friedman dropped the album's first single The Perfect World – the only track on Tokyo Jukebox 3 to feature vocals – back in October.

The former Megadeth man also announced his new Jackson model – the Pro Series Signature MF-1 Purple Mirror – earlier this month.

Take a look at Tokyo Jukebox 3's tracklisting below:

Makenaide Senbonzakura Gurenge Kaze Ga Fuiteiru Echo The Perfect World (ft. Alfakyun) U.S.A. Shukumei Ikuze Kaitou-Shoujo Sazanka Time Goes By Japan Heritage Official Theme Song