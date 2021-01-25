Matt Heafy reveals his newest signature model, the MKH Origins Les Paul Custom

Matt Heafy has once again partnered with Epiphone for his latest signature model, the MKH Origins Les Paul Custom.

The follow-up to the Trivium frontman's current MKH signature electric guitar, the new model swaps out its EMG pickups for a pair of black-and-gold Fishman Fluence humbuckers. Controls include two volume and two tone knobs, with each featuring push-pull functionality.

Available in either a black or white finish – and in either six- or seven-string configurations – the MKH Origins Les Paul Custom features an ebony fingerboard with block inlays, as well as Epiphone's updated headstock with Heafy's signature on the back.

Other features include a guitar strap, strap locks and a shallower neck heel for easier upper-fret access.

While no price or release date has been announced as of yet, you can check out some of the tones the MKH Origins Les Paul Custom can conjure in Heafy's reveal video above.