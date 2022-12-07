Meet the FloraVolt, a fruit-powered guitar pedal

Effects innovator Mattoverse has given fans a sneak peek of its latest project: an effects pedal powered by fruit and vegetables, (tentatively) named the FloraVolt.

Details on the pedal are still very light, but it offers a simple 1/4” in and out connection and a single footswitch to engage the circuit. There’s also a floating drip plate, which protects the pedal from any fruit juice spills.

Beyond the teaser demo below, we don’t know much about its operation, but the retro drive tones sure are juicy (sorry), and seemingly controlled via a mini-toggle switch and dial on the side panel. Just be careful where you stomp, natch.

We’re dying to know whether tones will differ depending on the power source, but fortunately, we shouldn’t have long to wait to hear more – Mattoverse says the pedal’s first batch of 20 or so units should be ready within a month’s time.

Mattoverse has some form in using unusual power sources for its pedals. A previous project, the Solar Sound Drive, is solar-powered and the amount of light it receives affects the overdrive tone it produces, creating a pleasing array of rumbling crunch sounds.

Elsewhere, Rainger FX’s Minibar debuted in 2020 and contains a liquid analyser. It does not make any noise until liquid is poured into the container, at which point the fluid’s chemical properties affect the tone of the overdrive.

Finally, if a tonal diet of fruit and vegetables proves too wholesome for your tastes, then you’ll probably prefer to pickup Big Ear’s Slice of Pie pizza pedal – though, unlike the three above, that pedal does not require a real pizza to run.

For more information on the FloraVolt, head to Mattoverse Electronics (opens in new tab).