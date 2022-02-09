Pepper-tone-y? Big Ear pedals and the Tone Mob podcast team up for the first pizza-themed fuzz pedal, Slice Of Pie

Nashville pedal-builders Big Ear and The Tone Mob podcast have announced a new collaboration: a photo-realistic pizza fuzz pedal dubbed Slice Of Pie.

The triangular pizza pedal is available with two toppings: pepperoni or cheese, and offers a simple control setup – with mini knobs for gain, tone and volume – which all runs on a 9V DC power adapter. It measures up at 5.2 x 3.4 x 1.4”.

(Image credit: Big Ear Pedals / The Tone Mob Podcast)

We have to praise the teams’ commitment to the bit here. The Slice Of Pie comes in a convincing take-out-style box, complete with a napkin, stickers, temporary tattoos, a pizza pin, Big Ear pick and two packs of crushed red pepper. Even the accompanying manual looks like a pizza menu.

Big Ear is claiming the Slice Of Pie as the first ever pizza fuzz pedal, but food and guitars have long forged a happy co-existence.

As you'll see below, JHS’ Josh Scott makes a case for the Dan Armstrong Orange Squeezer as the first proper food-branded pedal, while Danelectro launched an entire food-themed range back in 1999, which included the Pepperoni Phaser. And who can forget the Pizza Hut pepperoni guitar?

Indeed, pizza and music have been inextricably linked by the strongest bonds ever since Dean Martin documented the moon hitting his eye like a big pizza pie in That's Amore.

In more recent times, of course, we've seen Macaulay Culkin's pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute act, The Pizza Underground, and the 2018 metalcore smash that was Atilla's Pizza, though few have ever come close to, er, 'topping' Turbonegro’s Age Of Pamparius.

The Slice Of Pie retails for $199.00 and will be available exclusively from the Big Ear website starting today (February 9) – which is, not coincidentally, National Pizza Day.