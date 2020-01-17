NAMM 2020: The Rainger FX Minibar is a pedal you pour your drinks into

NAMM 2020: Guitarists have long pondered what kind of effect drinking has on their guitar playing, but few will have ever imagined anything like this.

The good people at Rainger FX believe their new analog Minibar stompbox “sciences the hell out of pedals, blowing minds with complete abandon” – and to be honest, it would be incredibly hard to disagree with them on that.

Designed in the UK, this mirror-finished "liquid analyzer" mini-pedal won’t make any noise until you pour liquid into it – whatever your preference may be – and it’s the characteristics of that liquid, or indeed combination of liquids, that will determine the kind of effect it has on your sound.

(Image credit: Rainger FX)

Different chemical properties in each liquid will affect how it electrically conducts your guitar signal, shaping the level and nature of your overdrive while the light shining through your, ahem, ‘sample’ will determine its opacity and – ultimately – your EQ.

The Green ‘analyzing’ LED onboard will give you some indication as to what’s happening to your tone.

The Minibar Liquid Analyser will retail for $159. For more info, stop by Rainger FX.