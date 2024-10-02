“She said this model was made shortly after Jeff Hanneman passed away and this was a very, very limited edition”: America's Got Talent sensation Maya Neelakantan gifted a rare prototype of the late Slayer guitarist's signature model by his wife

Fresh off the America's Got Talent stage, Maya Neelakantan is busy further establishing herself in the metal and hard rock scene. While the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP was her axe of choice for her primetime TV spot, she's now adding another guitar to her arsenal. This time, it's an ESP LTD Jeff Hanneman Tribute 2014, gifted to her by Kathryn Hanneman, the wife of the late Jeff Hanneman.

“It was amazing talking with her and before we left, she said she has something special for me and brought out an ESP guitar case!” recounts Neelakantan.

Jeff Hanneman Family Gifted Me A Priceless Guitar (SLAYER)!!! - YouTube Watch On

“Inside was an ESP LTD Jeff Hanneman Tribute 2014 in an amazing Urban Camo color! She said that this model was made shortly after Jeff Hanneman passed away in 2013 and this was a very, very limited edition since they only made 666 of this guitar.”

However, the guitar given to Neelakantan was even more special, as it was the first prototype and the one given to Kathryn just a few months after the Slayer guitarist's passing.

“Although we have been friends for a couple of years, we met for the first time and she gave this to me – I just can’t explain what that means to me. I’m honored, grateful, overwhelmed, and very thankful for all this,” adds Neelakantan.

11-Year-Old Guitarist Maya Neelakantan Performs "Master Of Puppets" | Quarterfinals | AGT 2024 - YouTube Watch On

From going viral with her rendition of Papa Roach's Last Resort to being granted permission to use Metallica's track on America's Got Talent and having Slayer and Exodus' Gary Holt fly down to Los Angeles to meet her, the 11-year-old guitarist has had quite a year.

She recently continued ticking off her bucket list with a surprise appearance at a Testament show, where she joined the band on stage to trade solos with Alex Skolnick.