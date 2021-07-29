McGregor Pedals announces its first-ever fuzz box, the Cozmic Fuzzball

Vancouver-based stompbox purveyor McGregor Pedals has unveiled its first-ever fuzz pedal, the Cozmic Fuzzball.

The unit – like the company's two existing overdrive pedals, the Crunch Plus and Crunch Transparent – is designed for use with both electric guitar and bass guitar, and features a straightforward trio of controls: Attack, Tone and Volume.

Attack adjusts the strength of the signal hitting the pedal's fuzz transistor, Tone acts as a variable high-pass filter, and Volume attenuates the level of the clipped signal after it leaves the tone filter.

Other features include components hand-soldered in Vancouver, true-bypass operation and top-mounted audio jacks for more efficient pedalboard placement. Players can also adjust the pedal's LED brightness using an unmarked trimpot on its side.

“As you bring up the attack the distortion gets heavier; by noon on the attack, you have already started to hear fuzz layered in,” says designer Garth Heslop. “Both the fuzz and sustain grow from there. The Cozmic Fuzzball was designed for both guitar and bass.”

The Cozmic Fuzzball is available now for $210. For more information, head to McGregor Pedals.