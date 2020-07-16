Meet the Plextrum, a new hinged guitar pick promising the "optimal angle" for strumming

We’re always up for a good new guitar pick design, and the latest to pique our fingers' interest is the Plextrum.

Designed by Trevor Lewis, the new plectrum features a patent-pending hinge that promises 20 degrees of movement, enabling, according to Lewis, “the tongue to glide over the strings at an optimal angle both on the down and upstrokes to make strumming a breeze.”

Other features include a 5mm thick body and a textured finger grip that allows players to switch easily between strumming and picking.

The Plextrum is manufactured in the UK in two materials, polycarbonate and acetal, and with three thicknesses of tongue – 0.5, 0.75 and 1 mm.

The pick is available in packs of one, two or three, beginning at £6.99 (approx. $8.80). It's available over to Plextrum.com.