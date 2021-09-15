Watch Megadeth rehearse Hangar 18, Symphony Of Destruction, Peace Sells and more in Kiko Loureiro’s new YouTube video

It’s no secret that Kiko Loureiro’s YouTube channel is an absolute goldmine for Megadeth fans, and now the band’s talismanic electric guitar hero has delivered the goods once again, sharing a behind-the-scenes video that features an unfiltered look at the group’s six-day pre-tour rehearsal sessions.

Filmed before the band kicked off their Metal Tour of The Year tour, which is currently underway, the 24-minute vlog sees Megadeth rattle through renditions of a number of their classic tracks.

Hangar 18, Symphony of Destruction, Conquer or Die and Holy Wars...The Punishment Due are all songs that crop up throughout the video, with In My Darkest Hour, Peace Sells and Poison Was The Cure also getting a run-out.

It’s also a good opportunity for us to hear Loureiro’s new Neural DSP Quad Cortex-based rig, which replaced the axe slinger’s once-trusted Fractal Axe FX II-loaded setup.

As expected, the tones on display are supremely sweet and gorgeously gain-y, with Loureiro wielding a series of six-strings – such as his Ibanez KIKO10, his Ibanez KIKO200-GMT and a Gibson Les Paul – throughout the course of the video.

Dave Mustaine – a recently recruited Gibson signature artist – can also be spotted taking his signature Metallic Silver Gibson Flying V EXP for a spin.

There’s a fair share of stage-direction insight too, featuring none other than Vic Rattlehead, who emerges from a faux Marshall stack placed underneath the drum riser. The Megadeth mascot also attempts – "attempts" being the key word here – the moonwalk, though whether that made it into the live shows remains to be seen.

Megadeth, whose current lineup comprises Mustaine, Loureiro, drummer Dirk Verbeuren and new live bassist James LoMenzo, are currently in the midst of their Metal Tour of the Year tour, which kicked off on August 20 in Texas.

For a full list of tour dates, head over to Megadeth’s official website.