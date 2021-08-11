Trending

Megadeth announce James LoMenzo as new live bassist

LoMenzo previously handled low-end duties for the thrash titans from 2006-2010

James LoMenzo performs with Megadeth at the San Jose State Event Center on May 19, 2008 in San Jose, California
(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Back in May, Megadeth parted ways with longtime bassist David Ellefson after a series of intimate videos and conversations featuring Ellefson and a teenaged fan were leaked on Twitter.

Aside from later announcing that they would re-record Ellefson's parts on their upcoming album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, Megadeth also revealed that their plans to hit the road with Lamb of God this summer would be unaffected by the personnel change, and that a new bassist would be hired to fill Ellefson's place onstage.

That bassist – after much speculation – has finally been revealed to be James LoMenzo, a bass guitar veteran who previously served as the thrash titans' bassist from 2006-2010.

“I’m super stoked to be rejoining Megadeth for the upcoming Metal Tour of the Year," LoMenzo said in a statement. "There are no better fans than Megadeth fans, I can’t wait to get out there and shred some Megadeth music with you all.”

“I’m happy to announce that former bassist and Megadeth alumni James LoMenzo has graciously stepped in on the Metal Tour of The Year," added frontman Dave Mustaine. "Tour rehearsals just began, and we cannot wait to start crushing North America.”

The announcement didn't make clear whether or not LoMenzo is, in fact, the “stellar bass player” who Mustaine said would be re-recording Ellefson's contributions to The Sick, the Dying and the Dead.

Given, however, that LoMenzo has already been trusted to hold down the low-end on two previous Megadeth albums – 2007's United Abominations and 2009's Endgame  we'd say he's about as likely a candidate as any for the job.

Stop by Megadeth's website for a full list of the band's upcoming tour dates.

