Megadeth STILL Part of Wednesday's Big Four Concert at Yankee Stadium

Rumors were flying last night that Megadeth had officially pulled out of the upcoming Big Four concert at Yankee Stadium tomorrow, September 14.

Sources cited an interview with Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson from backstage at last night's Metal Masters Clinic 2 at the Best Buy Theater in Times Square, in which Ellefson expressed concern over the health of Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine, who reportedly injured his shoulder during this summer's Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival. Ellefson apparently told RevolverTV that Mustaine was not yet fully healed, but did make sure to point out that there were still two days left until the show.