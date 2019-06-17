Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed with Throat Cancer

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine revealed today that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

In a Facebook post, Mustaine said that he's already begun treatment, but that "most" of the band's scheduled 2019 shows will be cancelled.

"It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before," Mustaine wrote. "I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 percent success rate. Treatment has already begun.

"Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.

"Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia—which I can’t wait for everyone to hear.

"I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.

"I’ll keep everyone posted."