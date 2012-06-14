Megadeth's Dave Mustaine on New Album: "Some of It's a Little Darker, Some of It's a Little Faster"

It's barely been half a year since Megadeth released their thirteenth studio album, Thirteen, but Dave Mustaine is already talking about what the next record might hold.

"Some of it's a little darker, some of it's a little faster," he recently told NME. "Being in this position right now, not knowing where we're gonna go or what we're gonna do, it's kind of like the world's ours to do what we want. Are we gonna go back to the speed and thrash metal roots that made us who we are? Are we gonna experiment and rely on the melody that we've discovered in Megadeth songs?"

Expanding on the idea of the more melodic approach to thrash metal that the band has taken, Mustaine said, "We've tried to do that in Megadeth, have a little melody so that it's not just the same old grinding music like everybody else has."

He added, "We’re just happy to get going and get to the studio."

You can listen to the full interview below, courtesy of NME.