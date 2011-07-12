Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Talks New Album, 'TH1RT3EN'

Dave Mustaine recently talked to RollingStone.com about the band's forthcoming new album, TH1RT3EN. You can check out an excerpt from the interview below.

RollingStone.com: How did you find the time to record TH1RT3EN, since MEGADETH has been on the road constantly?

Mustaine: We only had a little bit of time to do this, and realistically, expecting a band of our nature, stature, our songwriting process, [and] the availability of all the band members — to try to squeeze a record in two month's timeframe, who were we kidding? But we did it. Man, we worked our butts off on that. I had some seriously long days. There were some days that I woke up at my computer, with an imprint on my face from sleeping on the keyboard.

RollingStone.com: Does the album title have a deeper meaning besides being the group's 13th release?

Mustaine: I was born on September 13th; this is my thirteenth record. It just seemed like it was the right thing to do to call it TH1RT3EN.

RollingStone.com: What are some of the song titles?Mustaine: There's a title track, a couple of songs, there's "Sudden Death", which was on the Guitar Hero game – that was extremely successful and garnered us another Grammy nomination. Then there was "Never Dead", which came out for the Kunami video game NeverDead. The record itself will probably be coming out around November 1st.RollingStone.com: How was it recording with bassist Dave Ellefson again?Mustaine: It's not like it was anything new — Dave and I were close friends for almost 30 years. And although we didn't play together for a span of time, that wasn't my doing. If I had been able to prevent my arm from getting hurt [in 2002], everything probably wouldn't have happened the way that it did. But I really believe that all of us have ended up better people than it was.You can read the full interview here.