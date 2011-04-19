Megadeth's 'Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?' Remastered, Expanded for 25th Anniversary Edition

Megadeth’s platinum-certified 1986 masterpiece, "Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?," has been digitally remastered for the first time and expanded for a special 25th anniversary release in multiple configurations. It will be released July 12 by Capitol/EMI.

All of the versions, including a 2CD lift-top box, digital album and a deluxe 5Disc+3LP box set, include a previously unreleased 1987 concert from the band’s first world tour and new liner notes written by Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich.

The deluxe box set also includes previously unreleased and rare mixes of the album’s tracks and hi-res audio for the remastered album and concert, as well as an expanded 20-page book, plus 8”x10” photos and reproductions of vintage Megadeth memorabilia. The cover of the box uses a new, unique process of lenticular 3D, which reinterprets the original cover, creating the illusion of Megadeth’s Vic Rattlehead character jumping out of the art.

"Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?" was Megadeth’s second album and the band’s first for Capitol/EMI. It thrust Megadeth into the international spotlight and remains a thrash metal staple.

In his liner notes for the new edition, Mustaine reflects on writing the title track: “I had written other lyrics by now, but there was something different about ‘Peace Sells’ because it told my story about my faith; my beliefs; my distrust of government; my work ethic; my integrity. This was MY song.”

“If there’s a new way, I’ll be the first in line”

“Amen!,” Mustaine continues. “I was so tired of not shaving, not bathing, not eating, not having a home, a companion, NOTHING. Yeah, I’ll be the first in line, but it had better work this time. Well, it was working, thank God, just fast enough for what I needed, but not nearly as fast as I would hope.”

"Whether you heard this record for the first time in 1986, or you hear this record for the first time today or tomorrow, 'Peace Sells' is a great heavy metal album," writes Ulrich in his liner notes for the new edition. "Nothing more, nothing less. It has stood the test of time. And will continue to do so."

On April 23, Megadeth will join forces with Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax for The Big Four Festival in Indio, California, and The Big Four have confirmed several European shows for July. Megadeth will play more than 20 North American dates in July and August on the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival with Disturbed, Godsmack, Machine Head, In Flames and Trivium.