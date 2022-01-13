Trending

Melissa Etheridge unveils exclusive, custom-designed Epiphone DR-100 acoustic in conjunction with new, guitar-centric graphic novel

Set for release this June, Melissa Etheridge’s Heartstrings is inspired by the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter's massive guitar collection

A custom Epiphone DR-100 adorned with the cover of the graphic novel 'Heartstrings'
(Image credit: Press)

Today, singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge announced her first ever graphic novel, Heartstrings.

Each chapter of Etheridge's book – which is set for a June release via Z2 Comics – will focus on one of the acoustic or electric guitars in her massive collection. In an even cooler move though, Heartstrings will come available in an ultra-limited "platinum edition" that includes an autographed, custom-designed Epiphone DR-100 acoustic guitar.

Limited to just 100 units, at $999 each, the guitar is adorned with a beautiful paint job that mirrors Heartstrings's cover art. 

A custom Epiphone Songmaker DR-100 adorned with the cover of the graphic novel 'Heartstrings'

(Image credit: Press)

“As many of my fans know, my relationship is to my guitars is beyond special and these instruments hold a very significant place in my life," Etheridge said in a statement. "I am so excited to share all these stories and images from my entire collection and have them all be a part of this incredible graphic novel.” 

Etheridge's stories were assisted in their journey to paper by Frank Marraffino, music journalist Steve Hochman and artist Manuela Pertega.

Aside from the custom Epiphone, the platinum edition of Heartstrings also includes an autographed, oversized slipcase edition of the book and a set of prints. The graphic novel will also come in deluxe and super deluxe editions.

The autographed, fancily-finished DR-100, meanwhile, features a select spruce top, mahogany body and neck, and rosewood fretboard, as per the standard DR-100.

The cover of the graphic novel 'Heartstrings'

(Image credit: Z2 Comics)

To preorder Heartstrings – in soft or hardcover formats – stop by Z2 Comics.

