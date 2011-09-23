Members of Foo Fighters, The Darkness Set to Form Supergroup?

So we're not claiming any reputable sources -- yet -- on this, but it is fun to think about. The UK's Daily Star is reporting that The Darkness' Justin Hawkins and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins are considering forming a "supergroup" of sorts.

The source? Justin Hawkins' former manager/ex-fiance Sue Whitehouse, who also claims that she is set to perform vocal duties in the band.

Supposedly, Whitehouse told the Daily Star that "Justin's more musically varied than people give him credit for. We often talk about forming a band with me singing, Justin playing guitar and Taylor on drums."

In news we can confirm, the Darkness have indeed reunited and are in the process of recording a new album.

