Meshuggah Announce March Release Date for New Album

Add Meshuggah to the ever-growing list of artists planning albums for 2012 as the progressive metal band (and djent pioneers -- kidding!) have announced a March 27 release date for their as-yet-untitled new album.

In a posting on their official website, the band said: "After a long time of deep soul searching and intense wrecking of the psyches, the new album is finally done. Soon you will meet this colossus that will pulverize your being. Welcome to the other side on March 27."

When we spoke to Meshuggah last year about their progress on new material, Fredrik Thordendal said: "We've always tried to change how we write songs to keep it exciting, but on recent albums we've also been moving further away from working together as a band. On this album, though, everyone is working together. Every day that we're in the studio, we'll play whatever song we're working on, record a demo version of it to analyze at home, and then come back the next day, talk about it and try to make it better. I think because of this, it's going to be our best album yet."

Meshuggah's last studio release was 2008's obZen.