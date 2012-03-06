Meshuggah Post Lyric Video for "Do Not Look Down"

After a strong demand from fans, Meshuggah have just posted a new lyric video for "Do Not Look Down," a track from their upcoming album, Koloss. Watch below.

"It’s definitely a warmer album," drummer Tomas Haake told MSN of Koloss. "Even though it’s very brutal, the drums sound more organic, the guitar tone is a bit less in the digital soundscape. It all depends a bit on what track you’re listening to as well, but I definitely think it sounds organic, more visceral. And for some weird reason, that kind of makes it even more brutal."

You also can watch a lyric video for "Break Those Bones Whose Sinews Gave It Motion" here.

Koloss is due out March 27 on Nuclear Blast.