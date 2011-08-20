Metallica and Lou Reed Album Given Release Date

More than two months after it was revealed that Metallica had recorded an album with legendary songwriter Lou Reed, the album finally has a release date. According to the project's official website, the album will be released in North America on November 1 and in the rest of the world on October 31.

News of the project first surfaced back in June when Metallica made the announcement that they had been recording a "secret" album with Reed. The announcement was made after Reed had been seen hanging around the band's rehearsal studio.

"We are more than proud to announce that we have just completed recording a full-length album that is a collaboration with none other than the legendary Lou Reed," said Metallica's official statement. "Ever since we had the pleasure of performing with Lou at the 25th anniversary of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at Madison Square Garden in October of 2009, we have been kicking around the idea of making a record together."

No word yet on exactly how the album will be released, as neither Reed nor Metallica currently have a record deal.