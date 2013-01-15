Metallica Announce Title and Theatrical Release Date for 3D Movie

Metallica's long-awaited 3D movie has a title and a theatrical release date.

Today, the band posted the following news item to their official website:

"We're back with an update on that little project we told you about last year ... the Metallica 3D movie filmed in Vancouver in August of 2012. Some of you were kind enough to be a huge part of our three nights of filming and may be wondering just what the heck has been happening since then.

"Throughout the fall and first part of this year, we've been working with director Nimrod Antal and a team of editors to pull all the pieces together and so we are beyond excited to now actually have a release date and a title ... drum-roll please, Metallica Through The Never coming to theatres on August 9!

"We're also proud to announce that we will be teaming up with independent film marketing and distribution company Picturehouse to help us spread the love in theatres. Like your friends in 'Tallica, Picturehouse is truly independent, take big chances and often think outside of the box. Founder Bob Berney has overseen the releases of two of the most successful independent films ever, My Big Fat Greek Wedding and The Passion of the Christ, as well as many other cutting edge, critically acclaimed and award winning films.

"It goes without saying that we are really just getting rolling here and will have many more updates for you. And of course, we can't wait for you to see the film!!"

Stay tuned for more details as we get them.