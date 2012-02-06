Metallica to Make Announcement Tomorrow, Post Cryptic Video

Over the weekend, Metallica posted the following message to their official website: "Hey boys and girls ... a date to note from your friendly 'Tallica boys, February 7 at 11am Pacific time...right here!"

It seems Metallica are set to make some sort of announcement tomorrow, and judging by the accompanying video, it has something to do with the band's live schedule for the year.

The video (see below) lists all the festivals Metallica have played over the years, accompanied by live shots of a concert crowd, and ends with the message, "But you've never seen them..."

Stay tuned for more.