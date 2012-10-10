Metallica Offering Free Download of Orion Music + More Fest Soundcheck

Metallica are offering fans a free download of their entire June 22 soundcheck from Orion Music + More festival, which took place at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The soundcheck set includes three tracks: “Creeping Death,” “Hell And Back” and “The Call Of Ktulu.”

Since this was a casual rehearsal, James Hetfield skipped the first verse of “Creeping Death” as he walked around the catwalk, surveying the grounds while playing guitar.

Metallica headlined both nights at the festival. On June 23, they played all of Ride The Lightning; they performed the Black album on June 24.

Get your free download here.