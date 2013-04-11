Metallica: Official Pinball Machine Images & Details

Stern Pinball, Inc., the world’s leading maker of real pinball games and the AAMA 2012 Manufacturer of the Year, proudly announced today the availability of the Metallica pinball game. The newest addition to the iconic Stern collection of rock and roll machines honors one of the world’s foremost rock bands. The Metallica pinball game channels the band’s notoriously fast tempos and aggressive musicianship to set the tone for an exhilarating player experience.

Players will be able to bang their heads and their flippers to 12 classic Metallica hits including “Master of Puppets,” “One” and “Fade to Black.” Other action-packed game features include an electric chair, snake, grave marker and unparalleled magnetic action. With the addition of the Metallica pinball game, Stern Pinball continues to hit the mark by attracting an array of pin players from Metallica devotees to gamers and consumer electronic connoisseurs.

The Metallica game continues both the Stern Pinball and the Stern family tradition of producing quality pinball machines for young and old. The company traces its lineage to Philadelphia in the 1930s when Sam Stern entered the business of operating pinball games. Sam Stern subsequently became part owner and president of Williams Manufacturing, a pioneer in the pinball industry, and passed his lifelong enthusiasm for the game and the business of pinball to his son Gary Stern who founded Stern Pinball. Today pinball remains one of America’s favorite pastimes.

The Metallica pinball machine is available through authorized Stern distributors and dealers.

Pro Version: $4,995

Premium Version (road case): $6,995

Limited Edition Version: (Master of Puppets) $7,595

To learn more about The Metallica pinball game and Stern Pinball, visit sternpinball.com.