Metallica to Perform at Grammy Awards — with a Twist

Later this month, Metallica will return to the Grammys stage for the first time in 22 years.

But, as always, it's not so cut and dry.

The band will perform with renowned 31-year-old Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang during the show.

“This performance will be truly special with Lang Lang, who has appeared on stages all over the world including the opening ceremonies at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, a White House state dinner, World Cup ceremonies and the Nobel Prize concert in Stockholm among many other acclaimed appearances,” the band said in a press release.

“We are also very proud that the Through the Never soundtrack has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Recording Package, and we’re hoping for another win for our friends from Turner Duckworth, who also designed the Death Magnetic art and took home the mini gramophone in 2009.”

For more about Lang Lang, visit langlang.com — and check out a video of Lang Lang in action below.

The 56th Grammy ceremony will take place January 26 in Los Angeles. Below, you can see a list of rock-, blues- and guitar-centric nominations. For the complete list of the 2014 nominations, visit grammy.com.

Best Rock Album

Black Sabbath: 13

David Bowie: The Next Day

Kings Of Leon: Mechanical Bull

Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day

Queens Of The Stone Age: …Like Clockwork

Neil Young with Crazy Horse: Psychedelic Pill

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes: "Always Alright"

David Bowie: "The Stars (Are Out Tonight)"

Imagine Dragons: "Radioactive"

Led Zeppelin: "Kashmir"

Queens Of The Stone Age: "My God Is The Sun"

Jack White: "I'm Shakin'"

Best Metal Performance

Anthrax: "TNT"

Black Sabbath: "God Is Dead?"

Dream Theater: "The Enemy Inside"

Killswitch Engage: "In Due Time"

Volbeat: "Room 24 (featuring King Diamond)"

Best Rock Song

Gary Clark Jr: "Ain't Messin' 'Round"

Nirvana/Paul McCartney: "Cut Me Some Slack"

Rolling Stones: "Doom And Gloom"

Black Sabbath: "God is Dead?"

Muse: "Panic Station"

Best Blues Album

Billy Boy Arnold, Charlie Musselwhite, Mark Hummel, Sugar Ray Norcia & James Harman: Remembering Little Walter

James Cotton: Cotton Mouth Man

Ben Harper/Charlie Musselwhite: Get Up!

Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa: Seesaw

Bobby Rush: Down In Louisiana

Best Compilation Soundtrack

Dave Grohl & co: Sound City - Reel To Reel

Best Recording Package

Metallica: Through The Never (Music From the Motion Picture)

David Bowie: The Next Day

Best Boxed Or Limited Edition Package

Rolling Stones: The Brussels Affair

Paul McCartney & Wings: Wings Over America (Deluxe Edition)

Best Historical Album

Rolling Stones: Charlie Is My Darling – Ireland 1965

Bill Withers: The Complete Sussex And Columbia Albums

Best Engineered Album

Alice In Chains: The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here

Queens Of The Stone Age: …Like Clockwork

Best Surround Sound Album

Paul McCartney: Live Kisses

Primus: Sailing The Seas Of Cheese (Deluxe Edition)

Best Music Film

Green Day: ¡Cuatro!

Paul McCartney: Live Kisses