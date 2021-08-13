Metallica announce eight-episode podcast series on the story of the Black Album

Metallica have announced the arrival of a new podcast series that will detail the making and legacy of The Black Album.

That iconic record marks its 30th anniversary this September and the band are pulling out all the stops to celebrate.

The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 looks like it will go into some depth, running to eight episodes and including interviews with all the current band members, as well as Jason Newsted, producer Bob Rock and numerous other members of Metallica’s inner circle.

Alongside interview content, the podcasts will also reportedly feature previously unreleased demo recordings from the album sessions, presumably teasing more of the material from the upcoming reissue.

There’s currently a lot to look forward to for Metallica fans. In addition to the podcast, there’s the release of the extensive Black Album Remastered package, which is set to include huge amounts of unreleased material (check out early clips: Sad But True Take 36 and The Unforgiven Rough Mix).

What’s more the band have also announced the release of a monstrous Black Album tribute record, The Metallica Blacklist, in which 53 artists take on tracks from the record, including Phoebe Bridgers' haunting Nothing Else Matters and St. Vincent's Sad But True.

The first episode of the podcast is due to drop next week (on Friday 20 August), but you can subscribe to The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 here.