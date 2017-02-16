Metallica Sing Rihanna’s “Diamonds” on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Metallica will appear on an upcoming episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, the new spinoff series based on the popular Late Late Show segment.

The clip below shows James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo belting out Rihanna’s “Diamonds” along with comedian Billy Eichner. The segment begins at the 40-second spot. Later in the clip, the band stops at a supermarket and serenades customers at the deli meat counter, a clip we previously posted here.

Carpool Karaoke will feature 16 celebrity pairings, with the stars singing along to their favorite songs. The series is being rolled out in partnership with Apple Music, which will presents episodes exclusively through its $10-a-month streaming service.