Here's a very recently posted video of the aptly named Banjo Guy Ollie performing a banjo-and-mandolin cover of Metallica's “Enter Sandman.”

It also looks like he's playing all the percussion on the tune. It would've been cool to see him turn around and play that huge old-timey video game in the background ... maybe next time!

As always, let us know what you think in the comments or on the Facebooks!