“If you are searching for a guitar that pushes the envelope in every capacity, look no further”: Vola Guitars has unveiled Michael Keene’s first ever Japanese-made signature guitar – and it’s received a significant tonal update

Michael Keene has teamed up with Vola Guitars for his newest signature guitar, which offers a fresh take on the firm's flagship Superstrat OZ model.

Aptly named the OZ Keene Machine J1, it is also notably The Faceless riff beast's first-ever Made-in-Japan signature, and reimagines his original Toxic Green Custom Shop model in an updated Keene Green six-string format.

Lathered in that unmissable gloss finish, the six-string's spec sheet has been tailored to suit its owner's aggressive and technical playing style.

Its creator has said the guitar is designed for “uninhibited speed, grit, and intensity”, with a few choice changes made to his previous signature.

For example, where his previous model employed EMG 81/85 pickups, Keene has now opted for Fishman humbuckers, while a new custom neck contour has also been favored.

The new contour allows for a “seamless” connection between its three-piece hard rock maple neck and alder body, seemingly allowing for greater comfort and agility across its 24-fret ebony fingerboard. The result, Vola says, means that “access to higher frets has never been easier.”

Chief among the changes made to the stock OZ is the inclusion of a Gotoh 1996T tremolo system, which Keene has lifted from his previous signature OZ. Gotoh locking tuners and a Floyd RR2 locking nut act as sidekicks to the tremolo in a bid to deliver reliable tuning.

Furthermore, where the standard OZ models offered HSS pickup configurations, Keene has opted for a dual humbucker approach via Fishman Fluence pickups.

The active pickups are the go-to choice for many modern players, including Tosin Abasi, Devin Townsend, and Stephen Carpenter.

Here, they’re complemented by a push/pull volume pot to switch between its unique alnico and ceramic-styled voicings, with a five-way switch on hand to unlock every side of their character. Keene has also forgone a tone knob, meanwhile, resulting in a sleeker look.

(Image credit: Vola Guitars)

Luminlay side dots run along the neck for greater visibility, with a custom Chaos Star inlay on the 12th fret also boasting the same glow-in-the-dark aesthetic.

The guitar’s bold look – you certainly won’t miss it in a crowd – is finalized with an angled headstock and a black custom truss rod cover. The six-string has a 25.5” scale length and offers a 16” radius.

(Image credit: Vola Guitars)

“If you are searching for a guitar that pushes the envelope in every capacity,” says Vola, “look no further.”

The Keene Machine is available for $1,749 direct from the Vola website.