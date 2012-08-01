Michael Schenker Announces 12-Date UK Tour

Michael Schenker and his band, Temple of Rock, have announced a 12-date U.K. tour in April 2013. The tour kicks off at the ARC, Stockton-on-Tees, England, on Tuesday, April 9.

The band lineup includes ex-Scorpions stars Herman Rarebell (drums) and Francis Buchholz (bass), MSG man Wayne Findlay (keyboards) and Scottish vocalist Doogie White (Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen).

The Temple of Rock concerts will highlight Schenker’s time with the Scorpions, UFO and MSG.

For more information, click here.

Michael Schenker, April U.K. Tour: