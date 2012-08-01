Michael Schenker Announces 12-Date UK Tour

Michael Schenker and his band, Temple of Rock, have announced a 12-date U.K. tour in April 2013. The tour kicks off at the ARC, Stockton-on-Tees, England, on Tuesday, April 9.
The band lineup includes ex-Scorpions stars Herman Rarebell (drums) and Francis Buchholz (bass), MSG man Wayne Findlay (keyboards) and Scottish vocalist Doogie White (Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen).
The Temple of Rock concerts will highlight Schenker’s time with the Scorpions, UFO and MSG.
For more information, click here.
Michael Schenker, April U.K. Tour:
- April 9 - Stockton Arc
- April 10 - Aberdeen Lemon Tree
- April 11 - Edinburgh Picture House
- April 12 - Newcastle O2 Academy
- April 13 - Holmfirth Picturedrome
- April 14 - Warrington Parr Hall
- April 16 - Falmouth Princess Pavilion
- April 17 - Bristol O2 Academy
- April 18 - Salisbury City Hall
- April 19 - Oxford 02 Academy
- April 20 - Nottingham Rock City
- April 21 - Norwich Waterfront