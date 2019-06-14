Michael Schenker Fest Share New Single and Video, “Rock Steady”

Michael Schenker Fest, headed by legendary UFO and Scorpions guitarist Michael Schenker, have announced the release of their second studio album, Revelation, on September 20 via Nuclear Blast. In advance of the album, the band has issued the official video for the first single, "Rock Steady." You can check it out above.

Said Schenker about “Rock Steady,” "This song almost did not make it on the album. It developed from a 'maybe' into a definite, after we swapped things around like an added solo, psychedelic pieces, the lyrics, the slide plus all the other goodies and sprinkles. It turned out to be a party song telling my story, capturing many aspects of music.”

Revelation was produced by Schenker and Michael Voss. It was recorded and mixed by Michael Voss at Kidpool Studio Greven & Kidwood Studio Münstertal, Germany.

Said Schenker, “Based on the fun that we had recording Resurrection, the success of the album and the surrounding tours we undertook that were just fantastic, I was deeply inspired to start on writing new songs for a new Michael Schenker Fest album," Schenker said in a statement. "It is even a step up from Resurrection with amazing input from all singers and all musicians—I could not ask for a better result. The songs are blazing, snappy, energetic, melodic, and, with drummers like Simon Philips and Bodo Shopf, we got amazing results. This time we even managed to record three great mid-tempo songs with all singers involved, singing their hearts out.”

Revelation features Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley, Doogie White and, on one track, Ronnie Romeo of Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow on vocals. Simon Philipps played drums on the album, while Bodo Schopf will take his place as the band's permanent drummer moving forward, due to scheduling conflicts for Phillips.

The album is available for pre-order here.

