Michael Sweet Leaves Boston to Focus on Stryper

Singer/guitarist Michael Sweet, who had been pulling double-duty in Stryper and Boston, has officially announced that he will be leaving Boston to focus solely on Stryper and his songwriting career.

Sweet made the announcement on his official website on August 10.

"My focus and my loyalty lies with Stryper, the band that I've committed almost thirty years of my life to," says Sweet. "The guys in Stryper are my brothers and I’m excited about our future together. The music of BOSTON helped shape who I am as an artist, and the opportunity to be a part of their musical legacy is overwhelming. It’s been an honor to share the stage with them, and a bigger honor to call them my friends."

According to a report from Blabbermouth.net, Sweet has further clarified his comments, making sure fans knew that Boston would continue without him.

"I feel the need to clarify that my statement released on August 10 about my decision to focus on Stryper in the near and distant future and therefore not allowing me the time to perform with Boston certainly should not imply that Boston is no more. They will continue on and all Boston fans should be encouraged and excited about the future of the band and what lies ahead. I wish them nothing but the best and as a fan myself, I'll be the first in line when they tour and the first to purchase the next Boston record!"